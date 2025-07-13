Previous
July words- Jubilant by illinilass
347 / 365

July words- Jubilant

I was Jubilant today, when we took a drive to our nearby Waterfowl Refuge.
I don’t remember seeing Rattlesnake Master before except in my wildflower books.
Top Left….Rattlesnake Master
Verbena, Queen Anne’s Lace, Partridge Pea.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
95% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
What a glorious collage!
July 13th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely collage.
July 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful captures and collage. I particularly love the Queen Anne's Lace though.
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact