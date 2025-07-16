Previous
July words, Jug by illinilass
July words, Jug

One of my favourite jugs. “Floral Haven” by Spode. I have several pieces.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Carole Sandford ace
That’s lovely & I especially like it against the black background.
July 16th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
July 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a beautiful jug!
July 17th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a delightful jug - so cheerful ! I love jugs and have quite a few - I should have photographed one or two for the month's word !!
July 17th, 2025  
