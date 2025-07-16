Sign up
350 / 365
July words, Jug
One of my favourite jugs. “Floral Haven” by Spode. I have several pieces.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
jugs
july25words
Carole Sandford
ace
That’s lovely & I especially like it against the black background.
July 16th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
July 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a beautiful jug!
July 17th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a delightful jug - so cheerful ! I love jugs and have quite a few - I should have photographed one or two for the month's word !!
July 17th, 2025
