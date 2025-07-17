Sign up
July words- Jelly
Ron’s brekkie sandwich today was, bagel, bacon and strawberry jelly! I had cereal.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
jelly
,
july25words
Beverley
ace
Very creative… sweet & savoury is often yummy
July 17th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Jelly and bacon,and,can't beat that
July 17th, 2025
