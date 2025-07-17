Previous
July words- Jelly by illinilass
351 / 365

July words- Jelly

Ron’s brekkie sandwich today was, bagel, bacon and strawberry jelly! I had cereal.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
96% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Very creative… sweet & savoury is often yummy
July 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Jelly and bacon,and,can't beat that
July 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact