July words- Journey

I bought this book over a decade ago, enjoyed it since then. Here’s a little something I wrote in the back of the book. Not really a poem.

“I’m going down to London Town

Just to have a look around.

See some sights, and do the shops

And Trooping of the Colour

The sounds of London Town

Are loud and bold as the mix

Of people to behold.”



Written on the train coming down from Stratford after visiting a dear friend.