Previous
354 / 365
July words- Jam
Relish, jelly, curd, spread, alas no jam in my cupboard. 😢
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
3
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
20th July 2025 3:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jam
,
july25words
Beverley
ace
Ooo all delicious… there’s something very special about lemon curd…
July 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yummy
July 20th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
They're all preserves! Confiture is French for jam! You can get Tiptree products in Illinois?
July 20th, 2025
