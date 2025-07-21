Previous
July words- Jog by illinilass
355 / 365

July words- Jog

This was meant to be on the 18th, when I jumped the gun and did journey.
This is a Jog in the road that I try to avoid near my home. Taken from google earth photo.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
97% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nicely done!
July 21st, 2025  
