Previous
355 / 365
July words- Jog
This was meant to be on the 18th, when I jumped the gun and did journey.
This is a Jog in the road that I try to avoid near my home. Taken from google earth photo.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Tags
jog
,
july25words
Mags
ace
Nicely done!
July 21st, 2025
