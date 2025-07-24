Sign up
357 / 365
July words- Jingle
This cows feet do “jingle “
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
Dorothy
jingle
july25words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cute made me laugh
July 24th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Cute!
July 24th, 2025
