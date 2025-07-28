Sign up
Previous
360 / 365
July words- Jersey
Jersey Shore, last September.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
3
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
jersey
,
july25words
,
september’24
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Clever interpretation of jersey, and a lovely view and half and half !
July 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
I like a nearly bare beach! Nice shot.
July 28th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love the tire tracks on that nearly empty beach!
July 28th, 2025
