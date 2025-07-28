Previous
July words- Jersey by illinilass
360 / 365

July words- Jersey

Jersey Shore, last September.
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
98% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Clever interpretation of jersey, and a lovely view and half and half !
July 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
I like a nearly bare beach! Nice shot.
July 28th, 2025  
Barb ace
Love the tire tracks on that nearly empty beach!
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact