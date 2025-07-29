Sign up
Previous
361 / 365
July words-Jovial
This child looks jovial to me. Taken at the library today.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1257
photos
128
followers
157
following
98% complete
354
355
356
357
358
359
360
361
819
71
820
359
72
360
821
361
Tags
statue
,
jovial
,
july25words
