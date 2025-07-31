Previous
July words- Jay by illinilass
363 / 365

July words- Jay

Taken in Martinsburg, WV 6 November 2016.
Here I only see jays in the late winter, early spring.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
A fabulous shot. I do love your jays. Fav.
July 31st, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely capture!
July 31st, 2025  
Beverley ace
With mouth full of yummy corn… beautiful capture, the orange flowers on the bush behind really warm your photo… gorgeous
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact