Previous
363 / 365
July words- Jay
Taken in Martinsburg, WV 6 November 2016.
Here I only see jays in the late winter, early spring.
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
3
1
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
31st July 2025 10:44am
Privacy
Tags
jay
,
july25words
Sue Cooper
ace
A fabulous shot. I do love your jays. Fav.
July 31st, 2025
Mags
ace
A lovely capture!
July 31st, 2025
Beverley
ace
With mouth full of yummy corn… beautiful capture, the orange flowers on the bush behind really warm your photo… gorgeous
July 31st, 2025
