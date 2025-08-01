Previous
Girlfriend Day by illinilass
Girlfriend Day

My dearest friends since sophomore year of high school. 1963.
Mary, Marsha, me, Nanc, Jackie. We went on a cruise to Hawaii for our 70th birthdays.
Waimea Canyon in background.
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a fab memory! Great shot
August 1st, 2025  
Monica
Fabulous memories!
August 1st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a beautiful friends forever… photo
August 1st, 2025  
