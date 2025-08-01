Sign up
Girlfriend Day
My dearest friends since sophomore year of high school. 1963.
Mary, Marsha, me, Nanc, Jackie. We went on a cruise to Hawaii for our 70th birthdays.
Waimea Canyon in background.
1st August 2025
1st Aug 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
Tags
girlfriend
,
day
,
edah25-08
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a fab memory! Great shot
August 1st, 2025
Monica
Fabulous memories!
August 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such a beautiful friends forever… photo
August 1st, 2025
