Bishop Hill, Illinois A Swedish colony

Ron and I took a road trip today to this historic village on the prairie. Population 131.The Steeple building was built as a hotel in 1854. Over the years it has served as a bank, school, apartments and is now the administration headquarters for the Bishop Hill Heritage Association.Like the Pilgrims at Plymouth Rock and the Quakers who followed William Penn to Pennsylvania, the Jansonists were a group of Protestants who fled oppression seeking religious freedom on the shores of America. Eric Janson was known as the Wheat Flour Messiah. He had a debilitating illness cured by a miracle that reshaped the rest of his life. He began preaching about our personal relationship with the Lord, not one filtered by the state religion. After being jailed for his beliefs, he fled Sweden with more than 1000 followers. These people sold everything they owned, some families were divided and they took the arduous journey across the North Atlantic to America in 1846.If any one is interested the link is below. I’ll be posting more photos over the next several days.