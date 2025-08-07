Previous
Macro abstract by illinilass
Photo 367

Macro abstract

Another at Mary’s. Allium
7th August 2025 7th Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details

Shirley ace
Lovely soft colours
August 8th, 2025  
