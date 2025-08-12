Previous
Busy day by illinilass
Photo 370

Busy day

Don’t think I’ll have time till this evening for words or abstract.
Taking these to Jackie’s this afternoon. Chicago tomorrow.
These are Ron’s, I’m not much of a peach person, unless in a daiquiri.
12th August 2025 12th Aug 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
101% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Looks delicious
August 12th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful peaches!
August 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact