Photo 370
Busy day
Don’t think I’ll have time till this evening for words or abstract.
Taking these to Jackie’s this afternoon. Chicago tomorrow.
These are Ron’s, I’m not much of a peach person, unless in a daiquiri.
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
peaches
,
jackie
Zilli~
ace
Looks delicious
August 12th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful peaches!
August 12th, 2025
