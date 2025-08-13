Previous
An Amish family watching the boats go by on the Chicago river. by illinilass
An Amish family watching the boats go by on the Chicago river.

It was such a lovely day we set outside before going in to wait for the train.
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love the Amish, what a sweet sight
August 14th, 2025  
