Previous
Photo 381
Bass Harbour lighthouse.
Located in Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island. Built in 1858 atop rocky cliffs. Its red lamp is visible for 13 miles to guide ships into Bass Harbour.
This was taken yesterday, we arrived home today. Smooth flights, on time going both ways!
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
4
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1321
photos
128
followers
159
following
104% complete
374
375
376
377
378
379
380
381
379
851
380
852
853
81
381
854
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th August 2025 2:22pm
Tags
harbour
,
bass
,
lighthouse
,
maine
Mags
ace
Beautiful lighthouse!
August 31st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Love lighthouses
August 31st, 2025
Babs
ace
What a sweet little lighthouse.
August 31st, 2025
Brooke Lindsay
Beautiful!
August 31st, 2025
