Bass Harbour lighthouse. by illinilass
Bass Harbour lighthouse.

Located in Acadia National Park on Mt. Desert Island. Built in 1858 atop rocky cliffs. Its red lamp is visible for 13 miles to guide ships into Bass Harbour.
This was taken yesterday, we arrived home today. Smooth flights, on time going both ways!
Mags ace
Beautiful lighthouse!
August 31st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Love lighthouses
August 31st, 2025  
Babs ace
What a sweet little lighthouse.
August 31st, 2025  
Brooke Lindsay
Beautiful!
August 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
