Older homes in Belfast, Maine by illinilass
Photo 382

Older homes in Belfast, Maine

1852, 1839
1848, 1849
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
mittens (Marilyn)
They all look wonderful.
September 1st, 2025  
Mags
They are lovely and have so much character!
September 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
September 1st, 2025  
Neil
Beautiful looking homes.
September 1st, 2025  
