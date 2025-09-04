Sign up
Green mantis
Must be my day of insects! I went out to water flowers and this was on my driveway.
4th September 2025
4th Sep 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th September 2025 5:17pm
Tags
green
,
insect
,
mantas
