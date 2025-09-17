Previous
The Shambles by illinilass
Photo 387

The Shambles

Of course one must see The Shambles when in York. Full of people!
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Diana ace
that does look slightly overcrowded and new to me.
September 17th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
used to go for the misshaped chocolates!
September 17th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Great street scene
September 17th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Of course & it’s busy as usual but always worth a walk down there.
September 17th, 2025  
