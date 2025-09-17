Sign up
Previous
Photo 387
The Shambles
Of course one must see The Shambles when in York. Full of people!
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
4
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1346
photos
127
followers
159
following
106% complete
380
381
382
383
384
385
386
387
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th September 2025 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
shambles
Diana
ace
that does look slightly overcrowded and new to me.
September 17th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
used to go for the misshaped chocolates!
September 17th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Great street scene
September 17th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Of course & it’s busy as usual but always worth a walk down there.
September 17th, 2025
