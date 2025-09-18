Sign up
Previous
Photo 388
Looking toward The Minster
From the walls.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
3
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
18th September 2025 12:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
york
,
wall
,
walk.
Beverley
ace
Wonderful views.
September 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So iconic of the Minster and The Grand Hotel. Enjoy! I loved living in York.
September 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, such stunning buildings and architecture.
September 18th, 2025
