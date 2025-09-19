Previous
River Wharf, near Grassington. by illinilass
Photo 389

River Wharf, near Grassington.

Had a nice walk from Grassington to Linton.
No rain, cloudy with some sunshine.
19th September 2025

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
KoalaGardens🐨
fabulous water movement
September 19th, 2025  
Agnes
Wonderful picture
September 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Great capture of the swirling water!
September 19th, 2025  
