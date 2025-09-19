Sign up
Previous
Photo 389
River Wharf, near Grassington.
Had a nice walk from Grassington to Linton.
No rain, cloudy with some sunshine.
19th September 2025
19th Sep 25
3
3
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
382
383
384
385
386
387
388
389
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th September 2025 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
river
,
wharfe.
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fabulous water movement
September 19th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Wonderful picture
September 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great capture of the swirling water!
September 19th, 2025
