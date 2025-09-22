Sign up
Previous
Photo 392
Farewell York
This evening we had an extremely delicious meal at a French restaurant, Rustique. The Minster was beautifully lit as we came home. It was a delight to stay in the city for a week. After meeting the Fishers I know there is so much more to explore.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
3
2
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd September 2025 8:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
york
,
minster
Mags
ace
Super color and capture!
September 22nd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Lovely to read your happiness…
September 22nd, 2025
Rob Z
ace
How very beautifully shown
September 22nd, 2025
