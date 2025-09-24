Previous
The Albert Memorial by illinilass
Photo 394

The Albert Memorial

In Kensington Gardens, commissioned by Queen Victoria in memory of her husband who died in 1861. It’s difficult for me not to to go by without taking a picture of it and The Royal Albert Hall.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beverley ace
Great capture Dorothy…. Have lots of fun
September 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a wonderful memorial to Albert !
September 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
Well captured!
September 24th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Good shot of it!
September 24th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful memorial
September 24th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Looks great.
September 24th, 2025  
