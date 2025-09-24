Sign up
Previous
Photo 394
The Albert Memorial
In Kensington Gardens, commissioned by Queen Victoria in memory of her husband who died in 1861. It’s difficult for me not to to go by without taking a picture of it and The Royal Albert Hall.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
6
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1362
photos
127
followers
159
following
107% complete
387
388
389
390
391
392
393
394
876
877
392
393
878
83
394
879
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th September 2025 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
memorial
,
albert
Beverley
ace
Great capture Dorothy…. Have lots of fun
September 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a wonderful memorial to Albert !
September 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Well captured!
September 24th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Good shot of it!
September 24th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful memorial
September 24th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
September 24th, 2025
