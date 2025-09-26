Previous
Mount Street Gardens by illinilass
Photo 396

Mount Street Gardens

A hidden gem. We walked 5.5 miles home and found this beautiful little park. I was surprised to see this large palm tree. It is very well protected by buildings and other vegetation. It is a Canary Island palm.
26th September 2025

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
September 26th, 2025  
