Previous
Photo 398
Walked around Leadenhall Market.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1372
photos
128
followers
159
following
109% complete
View this month »
Tags
london
,
market
,
leadenhall
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful building and architecture !
September 29th, 2025
