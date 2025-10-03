Sign up
Photo 400
Lunch with cousin Phil near Blackfriars
Friday has to be fish and chips!
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1379
photos
128
followers
159
following
109% complete
393
394
395
396
397
398
399
400
Tags
and
,
phil
,
fish
,
london
,
chips
Zilli~
ace
Mouthwatering!
October 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
You always look so happy, food looks delicious.
October 3rd, 2025
