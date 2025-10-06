Previous
Heart of the fountain by illinilass
Photo 402

Heart of the fountain

Couldn’t help but see a heart in this fountain.
Trafalgar Square.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful. What great time you’re having in London!
October 6th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2025  
Marj ace
Indeed, that is a heart. Fantastic
October 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
October 6th, 2025  
Annie-Sue ace
I'm not quite there! but I love all the whites and naturals against that blue sky :-)
October 6th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely!
October 6th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful heart and V for victory !!
October 6th, 2025  
