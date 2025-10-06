Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 402
Heart of the fountain
Couldn’t help but see a heart in this fountain.
Trafalgar Square.
6th October 2025
6th Oct 25
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1386
photos
128
followers
160
following
110% complete
View this month »
395
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
Latest from all albums
400
888
86
401
889
890
402
891
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th October 2025 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
heart
,
fountain
,
square
,
trafalgar
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful. What great time you’re having in London!
October 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 6th, 2025
Marj
ace
Indeed, that is a heart. Fantastic
October 6th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
October 6th, 2025
Annie-Sue
ace
I'm not quite there! but I love all the whites and naturals against that blue sky :-)
October 6th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely!
October 6th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful heart and V for victory !!
October 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close