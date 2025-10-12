Previous
Walked only a little over a mile. by illinilass
Photo 403

Walked only a little over a mile.

Ron and I resting
Buckeye butterfly, don’t think he will get far as ragged as the wings are.
Alfalfa butterfly on thistle
Milkweed

Last Sunday Bushy Park!
Joan Robillard ace
On the news the other morning they attached a wing from a deceased Monach to one living with half of one wing. It worked.
October 12th, 2025  
