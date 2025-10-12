Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 403
Walked only a little over a mile.
Ron and I resting
Buckeye butterfly, don’t think he will get far as ragged as the wings are.
Alfalfa butterfly on thistle
Milkweed
Last Sunday Bushy Park!
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1392
photos
128
followers
160
following
110% complete
View this month »
396
397
398
399
400
401
402
403
Latest from all albums
402
891
892
893
894
895
403
896
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Infinity
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
collage
,
lakeland
,
canton
Joan Robillard
ace
On the news the other morning they attached a wing from a deceased Monach to one living with half of one wing. It worked.
October 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close