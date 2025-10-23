Previous
Linda, Mary and I by illinilass
Linda, Mary and I

Cayucos, Ca.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Joan Robillard ace
Good collage
October 23rd, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful presentation
October 23rd, 2025  
Mags ace
Great captures and collage.
October 23rd, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ah how lovely
October 24th, 2025  
