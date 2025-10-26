Previous
Overlooking the Santa Ynez valley. by illinilass
Overlooking the Santa Ynez valley.

Today, Sunday we drove down to Santa Barbara to stay for 4 nights.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely view
October 27th, 2025  
Marj ace
Fabulous !
October 27th, 2025  
