November words-favourite memory by illinilass
November words-favourite memory

This was very hard, choosing one. Of course, I went through old photo albums… aren’t pictures wonderful?!?
L-R
Myself 4
Nephew Donnie 1
Nephew Jerry 5
Yes I’ve been an auntie since I was born!
Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Babs ace
What a lovely memory.
November 7th, 2025  
