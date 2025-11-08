Sign up
Previous
Photo 418
November words-favourite book
I couldn’t do a favourite book! I’ve read and enjoyed so many. So here are some of my favourite ones I own and can’t let go of.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Beverley
ace
I looove reading books too
November 8th, 2025
Marj
ace
Nice assortment of books
November 8th, 2025
