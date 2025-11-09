Sign up
Photo 419
November words-favourite food
I have many favourite foods, but fish and chips and lots of malt vinegar has to be one of my favourites. This was taken recently. These minted peas were good too. Don’t like the mushy ones. Had a Guinness also, goes down smooth.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd October 2025 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
foods
,
fave
,
nov25words
