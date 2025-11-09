Previous
November words-favourite food by illinilass
November words-favourite food

I have many favourite foods, but fish and chips and lots of malt vinegar has to be one of my favourites. This was taken recently. These minted peas were good too. Don’t like the mushy ones. Had a Guinness also, goes down smooth.
Dorothy

Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia.
