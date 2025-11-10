Sign up
Photo 420
Photo 420
November words- Peace
I wish for us ALL.
By Melissa De Sousa
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
4
3
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1444
photos
132
followers
159
following
115% complete
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Infinity
Taken
9th November 2025 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
peace
,
nov25words
Beverley
ace
Ooo I wish for us all too… beautiful thoughts of peace.
November 10th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful
November 10th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful ! fav
November 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
A very lovely sentiment.
November 10th, 2025
