Previous
November words- gift by illinilass
Photo 422

November words- gift

A couple days ago my neighbour brought me this cute pumpkin. She called it “finger crochet”. I’d never heard of it.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
115% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a lovely gift.
November 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact