Previous
Photo 422
November words- gift
A couple days ago my neighbour brought me this cute pumpkin. She called it “finger crochet”. I’d never heard of it.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
1
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Tags
gift
,
pumpkin
,
nov25words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Such a lovely gift.
November 15th, 2025
