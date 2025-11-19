Sign up
Previous
Photo 425
Hells Kitchen
Back in Chicago for a play. Very entertaining, amazing voices! The lead singer Maya Drake had recently graduated high school!
Last month I missed Sound of Music.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th November 2025 12:33pm
Tags
play
,
chicago.
Diana
ace
What a great shot Dorothy, how wonderful that you get out and about so often.
November 20th, 2025
Babs
ace
Sounds like a great play
November 20th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Cool shot!
November 20th, 2025
