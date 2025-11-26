Baking, November words

Baked a cherry pie for Thanksgiving tomorrow. I’m or a traditionalist, have never liked pumpkin pie. When we used to have a big crowd for thanksgiving I would usually make an apple pie or sticky toffee pudding and tell the guests if they wanted pumpkin pie bring it! They seldom did.
I buy these, at Aldi in a jar… or use frozen ones from the grocery store. Where I lived in West Virginia we had orchards nearby so we could pick them, pit them and freeze them.
I also prefer apple but this is a close second… besides with my arthritis it’s harder to peel and slice the apples.