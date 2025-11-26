Previous
Baking, November words by illinilass
Baking, November words

Baked a cherry pie for Thanksgiving tomorrow. I’m or a traditionalist, have never liked pumpkin pie. When we used to have a big crowd for thanksgiving I would usually make an apple pie or sticky toffee pudding and tell the guests if they wanted pumpkin pie bring it! They seldom did.
26th November 2025

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Maggiemae ace
This would have to be my favourite pie but never have the cherries to make it. I'm reluctant to pay the earth for them when they are in season. You have created a wonderful pie look!
November 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Looks yummy
November 26th, 2025  
Tim L ace
Marvellous decoration. I vote apple !
November 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! My favorite pie. Looks so very delicious!
November 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Delicious - Apple or Cherry pie for me any day !
November 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
Cherry pie would be my choice too. I have never tried pumpkin pie but it doesn't sound tasty to me.
November 26th, 2025  
Liz Gooster ace
Ooh, looks delicious!
November 26th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
@maggiemae
I buy these, at Aldi in a jar… or use frozen ones from the grocery store. Where I lived in West Virginia we had orchards nearby so we could pick them, pit them and freeze them.
November 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I’m with you I would choose cherry over pumpkin anyday! Looks delicious!
November 26th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
@laroque @beryl
I also prefer apple but this is a close second… besides with my arthritis it’s harder to peel and slice the apples.
November 26th, 2025  
