Photo 429
Still snowing at 9AM
They say we have 3” but the wind is whipping it around so it’s hard to tell!
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
3
3
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1474
photos
132
followers
160
following
117% complete
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
8
427
942
428
943
944
429
945
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
29th November 2025 9:12am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
snow
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely wintery looking shot.
November 29th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love it! Adore snow
November 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
How stunning this looks Dorothy, beautiful shot and winter scene.
November 29th, 2025
