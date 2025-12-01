Sign up
Photo 430
Decorations- December words
So far my only decoration.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1478
photos
132
followers
160
following
Tags
decorations
,
dec25words
mittens (Marilyn)
Pretty.
December 1st, 2025
