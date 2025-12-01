Previous
Decorations- December words by illinilass
Photo 430

Decorations- December words

So far my only decoration.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
117% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Pretty.
December 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact