Gathering-December words by illinilass
Photo 432

Gathering-December words

A “gathering” of old toys on display at our library. I’m certain they made many children happy on Christmas morning.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Dorothy

@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Rob Z ace
such a fun collection of vintage items - They were all so well made.
December 4th, 2025  
Agnes ace
Wonderful collage
December 4th, 2025  
narayani ace
There’s some very cool toys there!
December 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
From a time when toys didn’t have screens, weren't interactive & required imagination.
December 4th, 2025  
