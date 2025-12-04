Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 433
Joy-December words
My old stuffed animals still bring me Joy. The well worn Teddy in the centre will be 77 on Christmas Day. My Aunt Leona gave him to me on my first Christmas.
4th December 2025
4th Dec 25
5
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1483
photos
132
followers
159
following
118% complete
View this month »
426
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
Latest from all albums
946
430
947
948
431
949
432
433
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
4th December 2025 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
stuffed
,
joy
,
dec25words
Michelle
Such a cute collection of memories
December 4th, 2025
Agnes
ace
So cute
December 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
They are gorgeous! I still have mine too.
December 4th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Love this ❤️
December 4th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely collection, nice memories!
December 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close