Previous
Joy-December words by illinilass
Photo 433

Joy-December words

My old stuffed animals still bring me Joy. The well worn Teddy in the centre will be 77 on Christmas Day. My Aunt Leona gave him to me on my first Christmas.
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
118% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Michelle
Such a cute collection of memories
December 4th, 2025  
Agnes ace
So cute
December 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
They are gorgeous! I still have mine too.
December 4th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Love this ❤️
December 4th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely collection, nice memories!
December 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact