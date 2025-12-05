Sign up
Previous
Photo 434
Preparation- December words
Yesterday I prepared my Christmas candy.
“Christmas Crack” ie chocolate covered peanuts.
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
5
0
Tags
candy
,
preparation
,
dec25words
Mags
ace
Yummy!
December 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Meet me at the airport!!!
December 5th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo… with a peep of your Christmas snow…
I’m sure they’ll be Delightfully delicious…
December 5th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Yummy
December 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
How delicious they must be, so many too.
December 5th, 2025
I’m sure they’ll be Delightfully delicious…