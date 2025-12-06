Sign up
Previous
Photo 435
English Springer Spainels
Aston is on Jackie’s lap, front, Bentley asleep on my lap.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
0
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1488
photos
133
followers
159
following
119% complete
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
435
949
432
950
433
951
434
435
952
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
6th December 2025 7:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bentley
,
aston
