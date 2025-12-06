Previous
English Springer Spainels by illinilass
Photo 435

English Springer Spainels

Aston is on Jackie’s lap, front, Bentley asleep on my lap.
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
119% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact