Photo 438
Trees-December words
Since I’m not home and Jackie isn’t putting up a tree since she’s travelling I give you two trees we saw at a shop we love in Normal/Bloomington.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
Dorothy
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
5
Album
Infinity
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
collage
,
dec25words
Mags
Lovely trees and captures.
December 9th, 2025
Agnes
This trees are nice
December 9th, 2025
Shutterbug
Those are pretty trees. So different but both beautifully decorated.
December 9th, 2025
Corinne C
They are fabulous!
December 9th, 2025
Beverley
Beautiful
December 9th, 2025
