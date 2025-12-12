Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 440
Family-December words
Taken 5 years ago.
Jan, nephew Jerry’s wife
Jerry, nephew
Maxine, my sis in law
Don, my nephew
Sally, Don’s wife
Myself.
Niece Becky was in Florida.
Not Christmas dinner just a meal of Swedish meatballs, Jan’s from a Swedish family.
12th December 2025
12th Dec 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1498
photos
133
followers
160
following
120% complete
View this month »
433
434
435
436
437
438
439
440
Latest from all albums
954
437
955
438
956
439
957
440
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Infinity
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
,
dec25words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close