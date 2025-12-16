Sign up
Photo 443
Boxes-December words
Forgot yesterday to get a picture of boxes, so at the library today I saw these puzzle boxes and a pretty puzzle.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
4
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
looks like a lotta work!
December 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely puzzle
December 18th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Having a puzzle to do at the library is a good idea
December 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a beautiful puzzle.
December 18th, 2025
