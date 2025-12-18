Sign up
Previous
Photo 445
Blessings-December words
My parents and my brothers.
This must have been taken in the late 1920’s or early 1930’s. Harold was born in 1926, Jimmy 1927.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
4
2
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1512
photos
134
followers
156
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
18th December 2025 3:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
brothers
,
parents
,
blessings
,
dec25words
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful and special reminder of your parents and siblings .
December 18th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
That's a super vintage family photo. How precious.
December 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely old family photo!
December 18th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice
December 18th, 2025
