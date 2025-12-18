Previous
Blessings-December words by illinilass
Photo 445

Blessings-December words

My parents and my brothers.
This must have been taken in the late 1920’s or early 1930’s. Harold was born in 1926, Jimmy 1927.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful and special reminder of your parents and siblings .
December 18th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's a super vintage family photo. How precious.
December 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely old family photo!
December 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact