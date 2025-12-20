Sign up
Previous
Photo 447
Outdoors-December words
Only out to the mailbox, grey, raw day.
Lichen on our fence
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
2
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I'm back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1516
photos
134
followers
156
following
122% complete
440
441
442
443
444
445
446
447
963
444
964
445
446
965
447
966
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro
Taken
20th December 2025 3:03pm
Tags
outdoors
,
dec25words
Lesley
ace
Great closeup
December 21st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Nice abstract!
December 21st, 2025
