Previous
Photo 448
Baubles, December words
A bowl full of baubles!
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
6
0
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
22nd December 2025 12:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
baubles
,
dec25words
Mags
ace
This is just beautiful!
December 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Gorgeous baubles and colour.
December 22nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Beautiful ones too. Very colourful.
December 22nd, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Wonderful arrangement, baubles and colours!
December 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
December 22nd, 2025
Tim L
ace
Nice Christmas colours
December 22nd, 2025
