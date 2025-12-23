Previous
Colourful-December words by illinilass
Photo 449

Colourful-December words

Cards and colour.
23rd December 2025 23rd Dec 25

Dorothy

ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
123% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Pretty cards
December 23rd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Love your dresser….ideal for your cards!
December 23rd, 2025  
Barb ace
Nice hutch! Great for displaying your Christmas cards!
December 23rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact