Previous
Photo 449
Colourful-December words
Cards and colour.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
3
1
Dorothy
ace
@illinilass
Born and raised in Illinois, I’m back again after living from the east coast to Hawaii, Michigan south to Georgia. I love, love, love...
1521
photos
134
followers
157
following
123% complete
442
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
965
447
966
967
968
448
969
449
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Infinity
Camera
iPad Pro (11-inch) (3rd generati...
Taken
23rd December 2025 1:38pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
colourful
,
dec25words
Danette Thompson
ace
Pretty cards
December 23rd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Love your dresser….ideal for your cards!
December 23rd, 2025
Barb
ace
Nice hutch! Great for displaying your Christmas cards!
December 23rd, 2025
